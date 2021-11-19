Germany not ruling out COVID-19 lockdown, even for the vaccinated

BERLIN: Germany's coronavirus situation is so grave that a lockdown, including people who have been vaccinated, cannot be ruled out, the health minister said on Friday (Nov 19), as Austria said it would go back into full lockdown from Monday.

"We are now in a situation - even if this produces a news alert - where we can't rule anything out," acting health minister Jens Spahn told a news conference.

Markets reeled on the prospect of a possible German lockdown, with bond yields turning negative, and the euro and stock markets falling sharply.

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections, and will require its whole population to be vaccinated as of February.

Germany reported 52,970 new coronavirus cases and 201 deaths on Friday, bringing total deaths to 98,739.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed on Thursday to shut the unvaccinated out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows amid the spike in cases.

To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes.

After a strong push in the spring, Germany's inoculation rate stagnated over the summer to hover at just under 70 per cent.