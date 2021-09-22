Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Germany to end quarantine pay for those without COVID-19 vaccinations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Germany to end quarantine pay for those without COVID-19 vaccinations

Germany to end quarantine pay for those without COVID-19 vaccinations
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a night of vaccinations with music, at the Arena Treptow vaccination centre in Berlin, Germany, August 9, 2021. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Germany to end quarantine pay for those without COVID-19 vaccinations
FILE PHOTO: Doctor Steffen Lueder takes a nasal swab from a person for a rapid antigen test at a testing site at the "Revolte Bar", after the bar was closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo
22 Sep 2021 08:58PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 09:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany will stop paying compensation to unvaccinated workers who are forced into quarantine by coronavirus measures as it is unfair to ask taxpayers to subsidise those who refuse to get inoculated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday (Sep 22)/

The rules, which will be implemented by the governments of Germany's 16 federal states, will take effect by Oct 11 at the latest, Spahn said, confirming the details of a draft document seen earlier by Reuters.

The rules will affect people who test positive for the virus and those returning from trips to countries designated "high risk" for COVID-19, which now include Britain, Turkey and parts of France, among others.

Unvaccinated travellers from such countries are required to quarantine for at least five days. Those who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered are not required to do so.

Critics have said such rules would be equivalent to a mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations because many workers cannot afford to stay at home without pay.

"We should see this differently," Spahn told a news conference. "It's about fairness. Those who protect themselves and others via a vaccination can rightly ask why we should have to pay somebody who ended up in quarantine after a holiday in a risk area."

There are also privacy concerns. Germany has tough laws regulating data privacy because of its history of Nazi and Communist state surveillance of citizens, and employers usually have no right to ask staff for information on health issues.

Vaccinations are not compulsory in Germany but authorities have been taking measures that make it increasingly inconvenient to be unvaccinated.

COVID-19 tests, required for example to dine in indoor restaurants, will stop being free of charge from Oct 11.

Also, some German states are allowing businesses such as restaurants or sports stadiums to choose whether to admit people with negative tests, or only those who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Germany has fully vaccinated 74 per cent of adults, compared to 72.3 per cent across the European Union as a whole, official data show.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

COVID-19 Germany

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us