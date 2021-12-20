Germany considers contact restrictions to soften blow from Omicron wave

BERLIN: German leaders are considering tougher contact restrictions and an accelerated booster campaign among other measures after experts warned that the Omicron coronavirus variant could bring critical infrastructure to breaking point.

Vice-chancellor and economy minister Robert Habeck, speaking ahead of a meeting on Tuesday (Dec 21), said contacts would have to be reduced for vaccinated people indoors.

"I am sure that clubs and discos will close," he told Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday.

The premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wuest, made similar comments.

"We should be careful about ruling anything out," he told broadcaster ARD. "The big New Year's Eve parties won't be able to take place this year."

A German Red Cross spokesperson spoke of an increasingly dire situation as more emergency personnel, 90 per cent of whom are vaccinated, are becoming infected while intensive care units and emergency rooms are at the limits of their capacity.

"The situation is putting both physical and psychological strain on emergency service personnel," the spokesperson said.

The German Hospital Federation (DKG) has warned the fifth wave could bring a deadly two-fold blow of seriously ill patients and massive staff shortages due to coronavirus infections.

"In Britain and Denmark we're seeing that the high infection figures also mean that more healthcare workers are calling in sick due to becoming infected themselves," DKG Chairman Gerald Gass was quoted as saying in Rheinische Post newspaper on Monday.

According to a draft document seen by Reuters, access to restaurants, theatres and other cultural venues will remain open to the vaccinated and recovered, who will also be limited to a maximum of 10 people from Dec 28 for private gatherings.

