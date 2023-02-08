Germany, Denmark, Netherlands to provide at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks for Kyiv

BERLIN: Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands will pool funds to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday (Feb 7).

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, on a surprise visit to Kyiv, said between 20 and 25 of the tanks would arrive by summer, about 80 by the end of the year and another 100 in 2024, according to a statement by Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov's office after the counterparts met.

In Washington, Robert Habeck, Germany's vice chancellor, said that while Ukraine should have a double-digit number of German-made Leopard 1 tanks at its disposal in the first quarter, it was unclear how many of the 178 tanks his country had authorised would ultimately be sent.

"The numbers are there but they have to be refurbished for battle, re-equipped, so we don't know exactly how many," he told reporters after meeting United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. "But it's a large number to repel Russia's spring offensive."

Asked whether the decision to send them, after months of mounting pressure on Berlin, should have been taken earlier, Habeck said: "I hope the decision was taken at just the right time."