World

Germany denounces Russia foreign minister's comments on Hitler and Zelenskyy as 'absurd'
World

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives for a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

02 May 2022 08:59PM (Updated: 02 May 2022 08:59PM)
BERLIN: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments to Italian television in which he suggested Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins are "absurd" propaganda, a German government spokesperson said on Monday (May 2).

During an interview with Rete 4 channel on Sunday, Lavrov was asked how Russia could say it needed to "denazify" Ukraine, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Jewish.

"I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing," Lavrov said via an interpreter, in comments that drew a sharp protest from Israel.

The German government's anti-Semitism commissioner also decried the Russian foreign minister's remarks.

In comments to the Funke group of newspapers, Felix Klein said Lavrov's remarks "mock the victims of National Socialism in an unacceptable manner and shamelessly confront not only Jews but the entire international public with open anti-Semitism.

"Lavrov is cynically twisting victims and perpetrators of past and present."

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine Ukraine invasion Volodymyr Zelenskyy Germany

