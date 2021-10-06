German 'kingmakers' to start three-way coalition talks with SPD

BERLIN: Germany's Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) have agreed to begin three-way talks on Thursday (Oct 7) with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) on forming a new coalition government following a national election late last month.

The talks will take Germany a step closer towards a so-called "traffic light" coalition, named for the three parties' colours, following the Sep 26 election in which no party won an overall majority but the SPD narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives for first place.

The election's close result has kicked off a round of coalition talks with both the SPD and the conservatives courting the two smaller parties to try to secure power.

"The Greens have made the proposal to hold a first exploratory discussion with the SPD ... we have accepted the proposal," FDP leader Christian Lindner told reporters, adding that he had contacted SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

"In coordination with the Greens, I have proposed to Mr Scholz that we meet tomorrow for such a trilateral meeting, and that will happen," Lindner said.

Both the Greens and FDP kept open the option of pursuing negotiations with the conservatives but said there would be no parallel talks for now.