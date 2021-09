Germany heads into unknown as rivals scramble to lead next government

FRANKFURT: Germany headed into a period of unpredictability on Monday (Sep 27) after a tight election saw both main parties claim the right to lead Europe's biggest economy, leaving the question of who will succeed Angela Merkel wide open.

Preliminary results showed that the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) had won the largest share of the vote at 25.7 per cent, according to figures on the election commission's website.

Chancellor Merkel's centre-right CDU-CSU bloc garnered 24.1 per cent, its worst showing in its seven-decade history. The Green party came third with 14.8 per cent. An official announcement from the Federal Returning Officer is expected shortly.

The SPD's chancellor candidate, Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Armin Laschet from Merkel's conservatives have each claimed a mandate to govern, setting off a scramble for potential coalition partners.

For a country used to political stability after 16 years of Merkel's steady leadership, the coming weeks and months promise to be a rocky ride.

Western allies are watching closely, aware that domestic preoccupations could blunt Germany's role on the international stage and create a leadership vacuum in Europe.

Laschet, 60, and Scholz, 63, both said their goal was to have a new government in place before Christmas.

Citizens "want a change in government", said Scholz, who ran an error-free campaign that cast him as a safe pair of hands, contrasting sharply with Laschet's series of gaffes.

POKER GAME

"Scholz wants to be in power, so does Laschet. The poker game begins: Who holds the better cards?" asked the best-selling Bild newspaper.

In the fractured political landscape of the post-Merkel era, the most likely outcome will be a three-way alliance, ending the post-war tradition of two-party coalition governments.

Scholz and Laschet will be looking to the Greens and the liberal, pro-business FDP party (11.5 per cent) to make up the numbers needed for a parliamentary majority.

The kingmakers however are not natural bedfellows, diverging strongly on issues like tax hikes and public investment in climate protection.

Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock - whose party hoped to do better with the climate crisis a top voter concern this year - stayed vague about her preferred tie-up, saying only it was time for "a fresh start" in Germany.

FDP leader Christian Lindner suggested sitting down with the Greens first before starting exploratory talks with the two bigger parties to speed up the process.

"Europe is waiting for Germany to have a new government," he said on Sunday evening.

Lindner has signalled a preference for a "Jamaica" coalition with the CDU-CSU and the Greens - named after those parties' black, green and yellow colours - but has not ruled out a "traffic light" constellation with the SPD and the Greens.