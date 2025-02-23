Germany on eve of vote expected to see far-right surge

BERLIN: German politicians made a final scramble for votes Saturday (Feb 22) on the eve of crucial elections in which conservatives are favoured to win despite the dramatic rise of the far-right AfD

Sunday's vote comes at a time of upheaval for Europe and its biggest economy as US President Donald Trump has ended a united Western stance on the Ukraine war by reaching out to Russia.

"Tomorrow we will win the elections and then the nightmare of this government will be over," conservative leader Friedrich Merz told a jubilant crowd in Munich.

He vowed to be a "strong voice" in Europe in turbulent times.