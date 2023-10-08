Germany, France and Britain step up security after Israel-Gaza violence

Germany, France and Britain on Sunday (Oct 8) moved to reinforce security around Jewish temples, schools and monuments after the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel.
Germany tightened police protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions, as some supporters of the Palestinians took to the streets of Berlin to celebrate the attack.
"In Berlin, police protection has been immediately stepped up," Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told Bild newspaper. "The federal government and the regions are closely coordinating their actions."
Germany's authorities were also closely watching "potential supporters of Hamas in the Islamist sphere", she added.
Berlin police posted photos on social media showing "people celebrating the attacks on Israel by passing out pastries" on Sonnenallee, the main avenue in the city's Neukoelln district.
Police had in some cases carried out identity checks and filed complaints, they added.
The German account of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network posted photos of the distribution of pastries on the streets of Berlin and a message celebrating "the resistance of the Palestinian people".
Martin Hikel, mayor of the Neukoelln district, denounced "a horrible glorification of a terrible war", in comments to Welt television.
He called on the government to ban "the disgusting terrorist propaganda of Samidoun".
Berlin's famous Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of reunified Germany, was lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag on Saturday as well.
"In solidarity with Israel," wrote Chancellor Olaf Scholz on X, formerly Twitter. Israel's ambassador replied on the same platform, thanking him for "this beautiful symbol".
France meanwhile focused on Jewish temples and schools in cities across the country, as one Jewish leader expressed concern at the possibility the conflict might be imported there.
Security in the country had already been stepped up at synagogues in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg because of religious holidays observed since late September.
However, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday that security has been stepped up around synagogues and Jewish schools in the country.
"There is no specific threat at this stage, but we will remain extremely vigilant," she said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin sent an urgent message to regional officials asking them to reinforce surveillance even further.
He called for a "visible and systematic static presence", and the use of soldiers from France's Operation Sentinelle, a special force deployed across the country since the 2015 terror attacks. The Interior Ministry will review the security situation at a special meeting on Sunday.
London's police service said late Saturday it had increased patrols across parts of the UK capital after "a number of incidents ... in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza".
"The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities," it said.
Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman said there should be "zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or glorification of terrorism on the streets of Britain".
"I expect the police to use the full force of the law against displays of support for Hamas, other proscribed terrorist groups or attempts to intimidate British Jews," Braverman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.