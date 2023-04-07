Logo
World

Germany, France join EU proceedings against Hungary over anti-LGBT law
World

Germany, France join EU proceedings against Hungary over anti-LGBT law

Germany, France join EU proceedings against Hungary over anti-LGBT law

People attend the Budapest Pride march in Budapest, Hungary, Jul 23, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Marton Monus)

07 Apr 2023 04:04AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2023 04:05AM)
BERLIN: Germany and France are joining the EU Commission's infringement proceedings against Hungary over its anti-LGBT law, a German government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The European Commission referred Hungary to the Court of Justice of the EU in mid-2022 over the law banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change in schools. The commission has said it considers the law violates the EU's internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals and EU values.

Touted as protecting children by the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who presents himself as a defender of traditional family Catholic values, the law was criticised by human rights groups and international watchdogs as discriminating against LGBT people and labelled a "disgrace" by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the German government, 14 EU member states have now joined the proceedings: Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Malta, Austria, Sweden, Slovenia, Finland and now France and Germany.

Source: Reuters/ec

