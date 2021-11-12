Germany brings back free COVID-19 tests as leaders warn of bleak situation

BERLIN: Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday (Nov 13), the country's acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, as part of measures to hit the brakes on a wave of COVID-19 cases.

The free tests, which were first offered from March as a way to offset a slow vaccine rollout, are being reinstated one month after they were allowed to run out, as the infection rate hit a record for a fifth day running on Friday.

Figures from Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) public health authority earlier showed that 263.7 people out of 100,000 were infected over the last week.

Spahn also said that he supported a stricter requirement that would mean people who are vaccinated and or recovered must provide a negative coronavirus test to attend public events as well as others.

"We need to do everything necessary to break this momentum," said Spahn.