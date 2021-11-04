Germany hit by record surge in COVID-19 cases

BERLIN: Germany on Thursday (Nov 4) saw its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency showed.

The country recorded 33,949 new cases in the past 24 hours, the RKI said, beating the previous daily record of 33,777 on Dec 18, 2020.

Cases have been rising sharply over the past few weeks, with Health Minister Jens Spahn warning on Wednesday that a fourth wave was raging "with exceptional force".

Ministers have blamed Germany's relatively low vaccination rate for the surge, with just 66.9 per cent of the population fully inoculated as of Thursday, according to official figures.

Health professionals say unvaccinated people account for the majority of patients in intensive care, with numbers rising rapidly.

"We are currently experiencing mainly a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is massive," Spahn said on Wednesday, warning that "in some regions in Germany intensive care beds are running out again".