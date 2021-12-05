Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Germany: Incoming minister advises against Christmas travel to stem COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Germany: Incoming minister advises against Christmas travel to stem COVID-19

Germany: Incoming minister advises against Christmas travel to stem COVID-19
Many people wait outside a swimming pool where booster shots against COVID-19 are given in Bad Krozingen, Germany, on Dec 3, 2021. (Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)
Germany: Incoming minister advises against Christmas travel to stem COVID-19
Lavinia Israel, a testing center employee, takes a sample from a customer for a quick test at a COVID-19 testing center at the Kaufpark Nickern shopping centre in Dresden, Germany, on Dec 3, 2021. (Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
05 Dec 2021 07:17PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2021 07:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany's incoming transport minister is advising people against travelling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of COVID-19 infections.

Federal and state leaders on Thursday (Dec 2) announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, preventing them from entering non-essential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.

Volker Wissing, whose pro-business party has designated him as transport minister in the incoming government, told Sunday's edition of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “in the current situation, it seems more sensible to spend Christmas in a small group at home and not to plan big trips across the country.”

“Winter 2021 will be more dramatic than winter 2020,” he added.

Related:

The new government under center-left Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz is expected to take office on Wednesday, subject to the three parties that will form it signing off on their coalition deal and Scholz winning the backing of a parliamentary majority.

At least 68.9 per cent of Germans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, short of the government’s aim of a minimum 75 per cent vaccination rate. The shortfall has been blamed as a key factor in a surge of new virus cases in recent weeks.

Official figures suggest that the infection rate may now be stabilising, but at too high a level.

On Sunday, the national disease control center reported 42,055 new daily cases and a seven-day infection rate of 439.2 new cases per 100,000 residents. Another 94 deaths in 24 hours brought Germany’s confirmed total in the pandemic to 103,040.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel made a last direct appeal to Germans to get vaccinated on Saturday, saying that a resurgence in deaths is "so bitter because it is avoidable."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AP/aj

Related Topics

Germany COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us