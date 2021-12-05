Germany: Incoming minister advises against Christmas travel to stem COVID-19

BERLIN: Germany's incoming transport minister is advising people against travelling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of COVID-19 infections.

Federal and state leaders on Thursday (Dec 2) announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, preventing them from entering non-essential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.

Volker Wissing, whose pro-business party has designated him as transport minister in the incoming government, told Sunday's edition of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “in the current situation, it seems more sensible to spend Christmas in a small group at home and not to plan big trips across the country.”

“Winter 2021 will be more dramatic than winter 2020,” he added.