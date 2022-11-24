Germany urges UN rights council to "raise voice" for Iranians

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged the UN Human Rights Council to "raise its voice" for Iranians, during a special session Thursday (Nov 24) about the deadly crackdown on protests in the country.

"The Iranian demonstrators have no seat at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, they have no voice at the United Nations," she said ahead of the urgent meeting.

So the council "can raise its voice for the indivisible rights of Iran's people," added Baerbock, who will attend the session.

Thursday's meeting, requested by Germany and Iceland with the backing of more than 50 countries, will discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the Iranian crackdown.

It follows weeks of demonstrations in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.

The protests have spread nationwide, growing into a movement challenging the theocracy that has ruled Iran since 1979.