Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran

Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran

People take part in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany on Dec 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

24 Dec 2022 03:04AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 03:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany's government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday (Dec 23).

The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany's manager training and trade fair programmes in Iran, the ministry said.

German-Iranian trade totalled €1.76 billion (US$1.87 billion) in 2021.

The death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for violating Iran's dress code, unleashed years of pent-up grievances in the country over issues ranging from tightening social and political controls to economic misery and discrimination against ethnic minorities.

 

 

Related:

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

Germany Iran

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.