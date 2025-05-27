Syrian man pleads guilty to deadly knife rampage at German festival

"REVENGE" FOR MUSLIMS

Prosecutors say he set out to harm "nonbelievers" at the "festival for diversity" in the centre of the western city of Solingen.

Hasan allegedly saw his targets "as representatives of Western society" and sought "to take revenge against them for the military actions of Western states".

A member of IS whom Hasan had contacted that month allegedly encouraged him to go ahead with the plan and promised him that the group would claim it and use it for propaganda purposes.

The group later said via its Amaq outlet on the Telegram messaging app that an IS "soldier" had carried out the attack in "revenge" for Muslims "in Palestine and everywhere".

Prosecutors say Hasan had filmed videos in which he pledged allegiance to IS and forwarded them on to his IS contact just before he committed the attack.

In the statement read out by his lawyer, Hasan recanted his alleged motivation for carrying out the attack.

"I killed and injured innocent people, not unbelievers," he said.

"Christians, Jews and Muslims, we all are cousins, not enemies."

IMMIGRATION DEBATE

The Solingen stabbing spree was one in a series of attacks attributed to asylum seekers and migrants that pushed immigration to the top of the political agenda in Germany.

In May 2024, a man with a knife attacked people at an anti-Islam rally in Mannheim, mortally wounding a police officer who intervened.

The Afghan suspect in the stabbing went on trial in February and is also alleged to be sympathetic to the IS group.

In December, a Saudi man was arrested after a car rammed into a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg, killing six people and wounding hundreds.

And in January, a man with a kitchen knife attacked a group of kindergarten children in Aschaffenburg, killing a two-year-old boy and a man who tried to intervene.

A 28-year-old Afghan man was arrested at the scene of the attack, which came during campaigning for elections on Feb 23.

Just 10 days before the vote, an Afghan man was arrested on suspicion of ploughing a car through a street rally in Munich, killing a two-year-old girl and her mother and injuring dozens.

The centre-right CDU/CSU, which demanded tough curbs on immigration in the wake of the attacks, came first in the election with 28.5 per cent of the vote.

The biggest gains however were made by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which saw its share of the vote more than double to over 20 per cent.