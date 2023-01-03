Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Germany may extend NATO task force leadership beyond 2023: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Germany may extend NATO task force leadership beyond 2023: Report

Germany may extend NATO task force leadership beyond 2023: Report

Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium on Apr 19, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Yves Herman)

03 Jan 2023 08:30PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 08:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany's defence ministry is looking into whether it will need to extend its leadership of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) joint task force beyond 2023 due to delays by Britain, the next country in line to lead, Table.Media reported on Tuesday (Jan 3), citing German army sources.

Germany's Bundeswehr took over command of the Very High Joint Readiness Task Force (VJTF) for 12 months, which requires the leader to be operational within 48 hours to 72 hours. Germany is providing up to 2,700 soldiers as lead nation.

According to the sources, Britain will only be able to take over leadership in 2024, several months later than planned, the Table.Media news outlet said.

The VJTF was created after Russia unilaterally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and was deployed for the first time for collective defence after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

It was not immediately clear what effect a delay in change of leadership might have on operations.

The leadership position is rotated among members to share the burden that it places on the military, and brigades are bound to the VJTF for three years to help with the stand-up, stand-by and stand-down phases, meaning they are not available for other missions or international obligations.

"There is nothing official I can tell you about this at the moment," a German defence ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

The British defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

NATO Germany Britain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.