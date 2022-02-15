One killed, 14 hurt in commuter train collision near Munich

FRANKFURT: One person was killed and 14 people were injured on Monday (Feb 14) when two commuter trains collided near Munich in southern Germany, police said.

The cause of the crash at around 4.40pm local time was not immediately clear.

Images in local media showed passengers standing next to the track after the collision, with at least one partially derailed carriage visible.

"One person died in the collision of two S-Bahn trains," Munich police tweeted.

Another 14 people were injured, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

The crash occurred near the S-Bahn urban rail station of Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn, southwest of Munich, with the two commuter trains apparently slamming into each other head-on on a single track line.

More than 200 rescue workers and police were sent to the scene.

One injured person was initially trapped inside a carriage but was later freed, according to police.