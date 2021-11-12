Germany to offer free COVID-19 tests from Saturday

BERLIN: Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday, the country's acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday (Nov 12).
Doctors will also get higher reimbursements for COVID-19 vaccinations from Tuesday, Spahn told journalists at a news conference.
Source: Reuters/ng
