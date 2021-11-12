Logo
Germany to offer free COVID-19 tests from Saturday
Germany to offer free COVID-19 tests from Saturday
A visitor of the "Emilia senior residence" elderly care gets tested as the spread of COVID-19 continues, in Darmstadt, Germany, May 18, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)
12 Nov 2021 06:43PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 06:49PM)
BERLIN: Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday, the country's acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday (Nov 12).

Doctors will also get higher reimbursements for COVID-19 vaccinations from Tuesday, Spahn told journalists at a news conference.

Source: Reuters/ng

