Germany plans compulsory military screening for young men

BERLIN: Germany plans to reintroduce compulsory screening for military service for 18-year-old men as part of a broader effort to bolster its armed forces, a defence ministry source said on Thursday (Jul 24).

Conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz has made strengthening the country’s under-resourced military a key priority, citing the growing threat from Russia and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s commitment to Europe’s security.

The proposal, part of legislation expected to be presented to the cabinet next month, aims to attract more volunteers to the Bundeswehr but also lays the groundwork for compulsory service if enlistment targets are not met.

MANDATORY QUESTIONNAIRE AND FITNESS SCREENING

Under the plan, all 18-year-old men would be required to complete a questionnaire about their willingness to serve. While this questionnaire would be voluntary for women, men would also have to undergo screening for military fitness from 2028, regardless of whether they have expressed interest in joining.

The draft law includes provisions allowing for the reinstatement of compulsory military service, which was suspended in 2011 under then-chancellor Angela Merkel. Any such move would require explicit approval from the German parliament.

RECRUITMENT DRIVE AND FUTURE TARGETS

Merz has introduced measures to exempt defence spending from Germany’s stringent debt limits as part of a wider push to create what he described as “the strongest conventional army in Europe.”

The Bundeswehr currently comprises about 180,000 active personnel and 49,000 reservists but has struggled to meet recruitment goals. The defence ministry expects 15,000 new recruits this year, an increase of 5,000 from 2024, but aims to scale up to 40,000 annually by 2031.

The government’s long-term goal is a force of 460,000, including 260,000 active soldiers and 200,000 reservists.

To attract new recruits, the defence ministry plans to offer incentives such as training in advanced technologies and foreign language courses.

Germany's northern neighbour Sweden reinstated a limited form of conscription in 2017, after phasing it out in 2010.