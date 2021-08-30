Down in polls, German CDU vows to fight hard in final campaign stretch

The CDU's slide marks a remarkable fall for the party after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories under Merkel, who plans to step down after the election.

Soeder, who earlier this year ran against Laschet to be the conservative chancellor candidate, said his erstwhile rival had laid a good foundation for the next three-way debate in two weeks.

"From my point of view, this was exactly what we had hoped for to give us new momentum," Soeder told reporters in Munich. "It also motivates our own election campaigners."

But the CDU's slide in the polls is hurting its chances of governing again and Laschet said in closing remarks at Sunday's debate: "I have felt headwinds now and again, as I do now."

An INSA poll conducted for newspaper Bild am Sonntag showed support for the SPD rose two points from last week to 24 per cent, their highest result in four years. The conservatives slipped a point to 21 per cent, their lowest ever polled by INSA.

Laschet on Monday brushed off the post-debate snap poll, which showed that of voters surveyed by pollster Forsa, 36 per cent believed SPD candidate Olaf Scholz won, ahead of 30 per cent for Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock and 25 per cent for Laschet.

"Let's let the voters decide what they think is chancellor-like," he told a news conference, adding of Scholz's performance: "I didn't feel that there was a fireworks display of ideas."

Scholz is the most popular of the candidates in the polls. Despite the SPD's lead, they would still need to team up with two other parties to govern.