Germany recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adult population
A woman receives the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, so-called booster, at the vaccination centre in Nuremberg, Germany, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

19 Nov 2021 01:59AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 01:59AM)
BERLIN: Germany's vaccine advisory committee recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all people aged over 18 on Thursday (Nov 18) as the number of coronavirus infections hits a new record in Europe's largest economy.

The committee, known as STIKO, said it also recommends booster shots to be administered with an mRNA vaccine and that a booster should be given six months after the last vaccine dose.

A shortening of the vaccination interval to five months can be considered in individual cases or if there is enough capacity, it added.

 

Source: Reuters

