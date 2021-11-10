Germany recommends only Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine for people under 30

BERLIN: Germany's vaccine advisory committee recommends that people under 30 be vaccinated only with the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine as it showed a lower number of heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna vaccination, it said on Wednesday (Nov 10).

The committee, known as STIKO, also recommended that pregnant women, independent of their age, be inoculated only with the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine as well.

STIKO based its recommendation on new safety data from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's authority in charge of vaccines, and new international data.

Germany is the latest European Union country to recommend limiting use of the Moderna vaccine on younger people.

France's public health authority this week recommended people under 30 be given Pfizer's vaccine when available instead of the Moderna jab. Finland, Sweden and Denmark have also limited use of the Moderna shot.

Moderna on Tuesday applied for European authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6-11 years, weeks after it delayed a similar filing with US regulators.