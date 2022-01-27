Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Germany reports new daily record for COVID-19 infections
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Germany reports new daily record for COVID-19 infections

Germany reports new daily record for COVID-19 infections

FILE PHOTO: Pediatrician Anila Sternberg vaccinates a teenage girl with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine in her practice, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Bonn, Germany, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

27 Jan 2022 03:11PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 03:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany reported another record number of daily new COVID-19 infections on Thursday (Jan 27), crossing the 200,000 threshold for the first time, as the country debates whether to impose compulsory vaccinations.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported 203,136 positive tests in the last 24 hours, 69,600 cases more than the same day a week ago.

The seven-day incidence per 100,000 people rose to 1,017 from 941 the previous day, while another 188 people died, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 117,314.

German lawmakers debated on Wednesday whether to impose compulsory COVID-19 shots, while protesters gathered outside the parliament building.

Around 75 per cent of the German population have received at least one dose of a vaccine - less than in western European peers such as France, Italy or Spain, where the equivalent figures are 80 per cent, 83 per cent and 86 per cent.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz backs compulsory vaccines for over-18s but his coalition government is divided on the issue and he has told lawmakers to vote according to their conscience.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us