Germany warns against bringing Russia back into G20 fold

BANGKOK: Germany warned on Thursday (Oct 15) against efforts to bring Russia back on to the international stage, while Britain called for tighter sanctions on Russian shipping, as questions grow about the strength of US support for Ukraine.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attended a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Bangkok, just over a month after the US had hosted his first in-person G20 appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine, at a meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

"I do notice attempts, particularly from the United States ... to bring Russia back onto the international stage," German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil told reporters.

"There will be no pretending that Russia is now returning as a normal member of the G20 and simply taking its seat at the table again - not with me, and not with the other Europeans."