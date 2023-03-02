Scholz vows to ramp up Germany's armaments industry

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Thursday (Mar 2) to ramp up Germany's armaments manufacturing industry, after North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) warned that Ukraine was currently using up more ammunition than allies were producing.

Scholz said he was in talks with the armaments industry to increase the production of military equipment for both the Bundeswehr and other European armies.

"We need a running production of important weapons, equipment and ammunition," he said.

"That requires long-term contracts and down payments to build up capacities," he added.

That way, he said, "Germany would create an industrial base that would contribute towards securing peace and freedom in Europe".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last month that Ukraine's rate of ammunition usage was "many times higher than our current rate of production".

Until Russia's invasion of Ukraine, post-World War II Germany had pursued a pacifist path that has for decades led to under-investment in its military.

But three days after Moscow's aggression, Scholz announced a 100-billion-euro fund to bulk up the army and renew its stocks.

Over the last year, Germany has also supplied weapons - from multiple missile launchers to armoured vehicles - to Kyiv.