Germany's COVID-19 situation is dramatic, says Merkel

BERLIN: Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (Nov 17), calling for a push to distribute booster shots faster and appealing to those sceptical of vaccination to change their minds.

Germany reported 52,826 new infections on Wednesday - a jump of a third compared with a week ago and another daily record, while 294 people died, bringing the total to 98,274, as the pandemic's fourth wave tightened its grip on Europe.

"It is not too late to opt for a first vaccine shot," Merkel told a congress of German city mayors.

"Everyone who gets vaccinated protects himself and others. And if enough people get vaccinated that is the way out of the pandemic."

"The fourth wave is hitting our country with full force," she added. "The number of daily new infections is higher than ever before ... and the daily death toll is also frightening."