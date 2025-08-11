Germany's Merz assumes Zelenskyy will join Trump-Putin summit

"We hope that there will be a breakthrough on Friday," he said. "Above all (we hope) that there will finally be a ceasefire and that there can be peace negotiations in Ukraine."



Three rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine this year have failed to bear fruit.



Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with millions forced to flee their homes.



Putin, a former KGB officer who has held power in Russia for more than 25 years, has ruled out holding talks with Zelenskyy at this stage.



He insists the invasion was necessary to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine as well as Russia's security.



Ukraine's leader has been pushing for a three-way summit and argues that meeting Putin is the only way to make progress towards peace.