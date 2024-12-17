Germany's Scholz loses confidence vote, triggering early elections

BERLIN: Germany's centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote on Monday (Dec 16) after weeks of turmoil, setting Europe's biggest economy on the path to early elections on February 23.

The Bundestag vote, which Scholz had expected to lose, allows President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to dissolve the legislature and formally order an election.

The crucial vote followed a fiery debate in which political rivals traded angry recriminations in a foretaste of the election campaign to come.

The embattled Scholz, 66, lags badly in the polls behind conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of ex-chancellor Angela Merkel.