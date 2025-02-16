Germany's Scholz rebukes Vance on hate speech and far-right

MUNICH: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a strong rebuke on Saturday (Feb 15) to US Vice President JD Vance's attack on Europe's stance toward hate speech and the far right, saying it was not right for others to tell Germany, and Europe, what to do.

A day earlier at the Munich Security Conference, Vance lambasted European leaders, accusing them of censoring free speech and strongly criticising German mainstream parties' firewall against the far-right AfD.

"It is not for others to give us the advice to cooperate with this party that we are not working with for good reasons," Scholz said in remarks to the Munich conference.

"That is not appropriate, especially not among friends and allies. We firmly reject that," he said.