Germany's Scholz under pressure to call early vote after coalition collapses

BERLIN: Germany's conservative opposition heaped pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's crisis-hit government on Thursday (Nov 7) to allow for speedy elections by calling a confidence vote next week rather than next year.

Christian Democrats (CDU) chief Friedrich Merz made the demand after Scholz's three-party coalition imploded on Wednesday, just as the world was digesting news that Donald Trump is headed back to the White House.

Merz - whose centre-right alliance with Bavarian sister party CSU is leading in opinion polls - said Scholz's unhappy alliance with the Greens and the Free Democrats had "failed".

After months of bitter infighting, it finally broke apart on Wednesday night after the chancellor sacked his rebellious finance minister Christian Lindner from the Free Democrats (FDP).

The shock move leaves Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens ruling in a precarious minority government, where it will have to ask Merz's party to back laws on a case-by-case basis.

Scholz said he would seek a confidence vote by Jan 15 so lawmakers can decide whether to call early elections by March - more than half a year ahead of a previously scheduled September vote.

Scholz said he would reach out to Merz on Thursday, emphasising in a message on X that "cooperation and compromise have made Germany strong ... I'll continue to work on that."

But the ambitious opposition leader made his own demand - calling for a confidence vote now to pave the way for elections as early as January.

"The decision taken last night ... is the end of the coalition government and thus the end of this legislative period," Merz told party colleagues.

"There is absolutely no reason to ask the vote of confidence until January," he added ahead of expected talks with both Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged "reason and responsibility" from all sides.