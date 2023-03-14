Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties

Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on during a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Mar 13, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)
Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering speaks during a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Mar 13, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)
14 Mar 2023 02:20AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 02:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to re-establish ties after years of hostility, but did not comment on China's role in brokering the deal.

"It is good that Saudi Arabia and Iran want to develop a less confrontational relationship with each other, and that is what can be said about it," Scholz said at a news conference on Monday alongside Bhutan's prime minister, Lotey Tshering.

Tshering said that Bhutan had good neighbours in India and China but did not want to comment on Beijing being a negotiator in the Ukraine war, saying there were too many factors involved.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Olaf Scholz Germany Iran Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.