Get someone jabbed against COVID-19 and get a gift token, Swiss say

ZURICH: Switzerland is offering gift certificates to people who persuade others to be jabbed against COVID-19, the government said on Friday (Oct 1), part of efforts to increase the country's low vaccination rate.

Every newly vaccinated person will be asked to name one person who convinced them to be inoculated, the government said, with that person receiving a 50 Swiss franc (US$53.68) gift token for their assistance.

Local authorities will decide where the voucher can be used, for instance at cinemas or restaurants.

"Everyone can help to convince a friend, neighbour, work colleague or family member of the benefits of vaccination," the government said. "This cooperation of the population should be rewarded."