Giant pandas flown to US from China aboard 'Panda Express'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said after meeting his counterpart Joe Biden at a summit in California last November that China could send new pandas as "envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people".



In August, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new giant pandas, the first to be sent by China to the United States in 21 years.



Renovations have been undertaken at the National Zoo's panda habitat "to enhance the safety of the facilities and maximize space for the bears to roam," according to the zoo's website.



The new structures constructed for the pandas include shallow pools to allow them to bathe and bamboo stands that require the bears to mimic the foraging techniques they would use in the wild.



A popular Giant Panda Cam will be relaunched once the bears make their public debut in January.