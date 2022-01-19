Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Gilead says counterfeiting network sold US$250 million worth of its HIV drugs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Gilead says counterfeiting network sold US$250 million worth of its HIV drugs

Gilead says counterfeiting network sold US$250 million worth of its HIV drugs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

19 Jan 2022 06:13AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 06:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Gilead Sciences said on Tuesday that tampered and counterfeit versions of its HIV treatments worth US$250 million were sold to pharmacies over two years by a network of drug distributors and suppliers.

The drugmaker said in August that distributors not authorised by Gilead to sell its HIV treatments, Biktarvy and Descovy, have sold counterfeits to pharmacies where genuine Gilead bottles have been tampered with a counterfeit foil induction seal or label and contain incorrect tablets.

"After becoming aware of counterfeit Gilead HIV medication being distributed we notified federal law enforcement authorities, including the FDA, as well as dispensing pharmacies, and then took direct and urgent legal action," a Gilead spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Gilead said the distributors, against whom it had filed a lawsuit, had sold 85,247 bottles of counterfeit HIV drugs.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us