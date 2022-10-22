Giorgia Meloni: The long climb to Italy's political summit

ROME: In 2019, Giorgia Meloni made a speech that has come to define her: "I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian, and you can't take that away from me," she told cheering supporters in Rome.

Fast forward three years, and the nationalist leader can now also say she is Italy's first female prime minister.

Meloni was named to the post on Friday after her Brothers of Italy party finished first in last month's national election, up from fifth place in 2018, propelling a right-wing coalition to clear majorities in both houses of parliament.

The rapid rise in the 45-year-old's fortunes is closely tied to the transformation of Brothers of Italy, which has moved into the mainstream without ever fully repudiating its post-fascist roots.

Friends and critics alike say its surge in support is largely down to the steely determination of a woman who won her first local election at 21 and became Italy's youngest ever minister in 2008.

Meloni was given that youth portfolio by new coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi, a wily political veteran over whom she now faces the thorny challenge of imposing her authority. They recently clashed over the war in Ukraine and after he was spotted describing her as overbearing, arrogant and offensive.

MUSSOLINI'S SHADOW

Meloni's ascent is especially notable considering her humble background in a country where family ties often trump merit.

Raised by a single mother in a working class district of the Italian capital after her father abandoned them following her birth, she has made no attempt to lose her strong Roman accent.

In her 2021 autobiography, "I am Giorgia", Meloni says she found a new family aged 15 when she joined the youth section of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), created in 1946 by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Hard-working and feisty, she soon caught the eye of party activist Fabio Rampelli, who organised courses to train what he hoped would be a new generation of conservative politicians.

"My idea was to imagine a right-wing government, which had nothing to do with the (fascism of the) 1930s," Rampelli told Reuters.

"Meloni was blonde, blue-eyed, petite, easy-going and witty. She was also very concrete and not ideological. All the characteristics we needed to take the Italian Right to the next level."