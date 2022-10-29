'Girl with a Pearl Earring' back on display in Dutch museum

THE HAGUE: Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece "Girl with a Pearl Earring" was back on display at a museum in The Hague on Friday (Oct 28), a day after being targeted by climate activists.

Three men were arrested on Thursday after they glued themselves to the Dutch master's famous 1665 painting at the city's Mauritshuis museum during peak visiting hours.

"We are glad to say that at 3:30pm (1330 GMT) the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' was put back in her rightful spot in the Mauritshuis by members of our staff," the museum said.

"We are incredibly grateful that The Girl remained undamaged and is back in her familiar place so quickly," museum director Martine Gosselink added.

Vermeer's work - which has inspired a best-selling novel and a Hollywood movie - was examined in the museum's conservation studio and found to be undamaged, the museum added.

The climate activists, three Belgians in their forties, were arrested shortly after the incident, which stunned visitors and forced museum staff to cordon off the area.

Social media images showed a man wearing a "Just Stop Oil" T-shirt gluing his head to the glass protecting the canvas, while another glued his hand to the wall and a third emptied out a tin of what appeared to be tomato soup.

The climate activists said they had not intended to damage the painting, which Gosselink described as very vulnerable.