Giuliani surrenders in Trump election subversion case, $150,000 bond set

ATLANTA: Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani surrendered on Wednesday (Aug 23) at an Atlanta jail to face state charges arising from actions he was accused of taking to overturn the former US president's 2020 election loss.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was ordered to pay a US$150,000 bond and not to intimidate any of his 18 co-defendants or witnesses in the case, according to court papers.

"This indictment is a travesty," Giuliani told reporters after his jail appearance. "This is an assault on the Constitution."

Eight other of Trump's co-defendants in the criminal case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accusing him and his associates of trying to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia also have surrendered, according to county records.

Trump was set to turn himself in on Thursday to face his fourth criminal indictment this year. The remaining 10 co-defendants named in the Georgia indictment have until Friday to surrender. Trump has called his four indictments politically motivated.