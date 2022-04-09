Logo
Global donors pledge 9.1 billion euros to support Ukrainian refugees
World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen on a screens as they participate remotely in a global event titled 'Stand Up For Ukraine' along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda, at the Palace on the Isle in Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen on a screen as he participates remotely in a global event titled 'Stand Up For Ukraine' along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda, at the Palace on the Isle in Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks as she takes part in a global event titled 'Stand Up For Ukraine' at the Palace on the Isle in Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen on a screen as he participates remotely in a global event titled 'Stand Up For Ukraine' along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda, at the Palace on the Isle in Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives to take part in a global event titled 'Stand Up For Ukraine' at the Palace on the Isle in Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
09 Apr 2022 11:44PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 11:44PM)
BRUSSELS: Donors including the Canadian government and the European Commission on Saturday (Apr 9) pledged a combined 9.1 billion euros in donations, loans and grants to support refugees fleeing the war following Russia's invasion.

The fundraising event in Warsaw, Poland, yielded 1.8 billion euros to support internally displaced people inside Ukraine, and 7.3 billion euros for refugees who have fled the country to neighbouring states.

Governments, companies and individuals together pledged 4.1 billion euros in donations, which will be distributed largely via the Ukrainian authorities or the United Nations.

The remaining 5 billion euros were loans and grants from EU financial institutions - including a 4 billion euro programme to help provide housing, education and healthcare for refugees arriving in EU countries.

"We stand by your side, be it now in the times of war, be it with the refugees, but most importantly after this war has been won by Ukraine, for the time for reconstruction and rebuilding the country," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Kyiv on Friday and co-hosted the event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More than 4 million people have now fled Ukraine to seek shelter in EU countries, while 6.5 million people have fled their homes but remain inside Ukraine, the European Commisison said.

Source: Reuters

