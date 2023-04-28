Are private companies with deep pockets dominating the global space race?

BERLIN: Space exploration – a field long dominated by government-funded space agencies – is now seeing an increasingly crowded field of private companies with deep pockets jousting for contracts in the global space race.

These bigger private players include SpaceX, owned by Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk, and Blue Origin, started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

While private space firms play an important role in finding cost savings, many scientists argue that they will not fully replace the need for publicly-funded space organisations like NASA or the European Space Agency (ESA).