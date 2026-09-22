Global stocks rally on lower oil prices, US-China hopes

NEW YORK: Stock markets climbed on Monday (Sep 21), boosted by falling oil prices and positive signals from trade talks between Chinese and US officials over the weekend.



Wall Street indices capped a buoyant day for global stocks with the Nasdaq piling on 2.3 per cent to finish at a fresh record.



Stocks had come under pressure last week after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates to curb inflation pressures, in part from soaring energy costs from the US-Israeli war against Iran.



But with oil falling further on Monday, "the pressure cooker of worry about inflation is giving off less steam as crude prices have fallen back amid growing hopes that fresh negotiations could lead to a breakthrough in the Iran conflict," said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.



Oil prices dropped around four per cent on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled he would be open to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will travel to New York for the UN General Assembly this week.



The benchmark international contract, Brent crude, briefly dropped under US$100 per barrel.



Florian Lelpo at Lombard Odier bank also noted that "Saudi exports rose to reach a little more than four million barrels per day in September compared to 2.4 million in August, while reports indicate that a part of the damaged East-West oil pipeline could reopen quickly".



The drop in oil prices also "has helped drive a relief trade in sovereign bond markets that has afforded equity markets some relief," said Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

Major Wall Street indices spent the entire day in positive territory, with chipmaker AMD emerging as the latest tech company to ride the artificial intelligence boom to a more than US$1 trillion valuation.