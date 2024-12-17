Golan Heights: strategic Israeli-occupied plateau on Syria border

JERUSALEM: Since the toppling of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad more than a week ago, Israel has sparked international condemnation with its moves in the Golan Heights, a strategic territory on the border with Syria.

Israel has occupied most of the Golan since 1967 and in 1981 annexed the area, in a move recognised only by the United States during President Donald Trump's first term.

Here is a look at the territory, its history, and significance:

SNOWY PEAK

The Golan Heights are a popular nature spot for Israelis. The plateau overlooks Lebanon and Jordan and offers sweeping views of Israel to the west and deep into Syria to the northeast.

The area includes the snowy peak of Mount Hermon, rising to more than 2,800 metres, popular with skiers.