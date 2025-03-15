Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff war, stocks rebound

NEW YORK: Gold rose above US$3,000 for the first time Friday (Mar 14) as President Donald Trump's trade wars boosted demand for safe-haven assets, while stock markets bounced on signs US lawmakers would avert a government shutdown.

Major US indices opened higher and remained in positive territory through the day, shrugging off a downcast reading on US consumer sentiment.

European stock markets were also given a lift after Germany moved closer to approving a massive infrastructure and defense spending program.

In Washington, hours before a deadline to push a Republican spending bill through, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dropped a threat to block it.

The package would keep the government operating through September, but Democrats had come under pressure from supporters to defy the plan, which they say is full of harmful spending cuts.