Google pays fines to Russia over banned content

MOSCOW: United States tech giant Google has paid Russia more than 32 million roubles (US$455,079) in fines for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the company and a Russian lawmaker said after talks on Monday (Oct 25).

Russia last week said that it would seek to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover later this month for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Vasily Piskarev, a lawmaker who heads a parliamentary commission to investigate foreign interference in Russia, on Monday said that Google's representatives had expressed a desire to engage in dialogue and the company had paid more than 32 million roubles in outstanding fines, news agencies reported.

Marco Pancini, YouTube director for interacting with state authorities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in a blog post that Google had paid all enforced fines on time. These stood at 32.5 million roubles for this year, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said last week.

Roskomnadzor on Monday said that it has the technical capability to slow down the speed of YouTube, Interfax reported, but that administrative measures are currently sufficient.