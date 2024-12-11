CNA Explains: Google has a new quantum computing chip – what's special about it?

How does it work?

While classical computers rely on binary bits - zeros or ones - to store and process data, quantum computers can encode even more data at once using quantum bits, or qubits.

These qubits are the building blocks of quantum computers. Qubits are fast, but error-prone because they can be jostled by something as small as a subatomic particle from events in outer space.

As more qubits are packed into a chip, those errors can add up - making the chip no better than a normal computer chip. Willow has 105 qubits.

However, Google said the more qubits it used in Willow, the more it reduced errors.

"Each time, using our latest advances in quantum error correction, we were able to cut the error rate in half," said the tech giant.

"In other words, we achieved an exponential reduction in the error rate.

"This historic accomplishment is known in the field as 'below threshold' – being able to drive errors down while scaling up the number of qubits."

Is Willow a significant development?

Google said there were other scientific "firsts" in its test results. For example, it was one of the first compelling examples of real-time error correction on a superconducting quantum system.

This is crucial for any useful computation because if errors cannot be corrected fast enough, they ruin the computation.

"As the first system below threshold, this is the most convincing prototype for a scalable logical qubit built to date.

"It’s a strong sign that useful, very large quantum computers can indeed be built," said the company.

It added that the milestones achieved by Willow would pave the way for running practical and commercially relevant algorithms that cannot be replicated on conventional computers.