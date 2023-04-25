Governments should take the lead in combating environmental issues with infrastructure, education: Experts 

“So in terms of the political will, it goes back to the questions … what are we willing to do differently so that we can safeguard water for more people, for all people, and also for animals and plants and other things in the ecosystem that require access to water?”

She added that there is a trade-off between having access to food and water, and other aspects of global development.

“Even if we are trying to solve other sustainability challenges, for instance, if we're moving towards electric cars (and) electrification, that requires certain types of mining, which again, affects our waterways,” she said.

Dr Harris urged for a careful rethink at the ways in which water is used.

She noted that a majority of freshwater use goes to agriculture and industry, instead of humans and domestic use, and “a lot of the contamination is from certain industrial uses and mining and deforestation and other things”.