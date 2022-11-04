Grain shipments resume as G7 vows winter help for Ukraine

KYIV: Grain shipments from Ukraine resumed on Thursday (Nov after Russia quickly returned to a deal allowing their safe passage following international pressure as the G7 club of rich nations vowed not to let Russia inflict "starvation" on Ukrainians.

But Moscow said it had yet to decide whether to extend the grain deal beyond Nov 19 - the renewal date written into the original agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey to stave off a global food emergency.

Moscow also accused Britain of training Ukrainian forces in "sabotage operations" and helping them carry out a weekend attack on Russia's Black Sea fleet that prompted its withdrawal from the grain agreement.

"Such confrontational actions by the English ... could lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Britain and Ukraine have both denied the accusations as "false", with Moscow's suspension of the grain deal drawing global condemnation because of its impact on the developing world.

After Wednesday's announcement that Russia was rejoining the deal, the UN said Thursday seven vessels were transiting through the Black Sea shipping corridor.

Ukraine is one of the world's top producers and the Russian invasion had blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports until the safe passage deal was agreed in July.

UN chief Antonio Guterres called Thursday for the deal's renewal to reduce "the risk of hunger" worldwide.

"HOPE FOR DEAL EXTENSION"

UN trade negotiator Rebeca Grynspan told reporters in Geneva Thursday that she had "hope that the parties will be responsible and will extend and expand the Black Sea grain initiative".

Russia has suffered a series of battlefield defeats in the last couple of months and Ukraine appears to have been behind a series of daring attacks deep behind Russian lines.

Moscow has retaliated with a wave of missile strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure which have caused widespread blackouts, raising concern about heating, power and water supplies this winter.