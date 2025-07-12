Tourists, residents evacuated from Grand Canyon due to wildfires

LOS ANGELES: Fast-spreading wildfires have forced the evacuation of part of the Grand Canyon, with the US National Park Service ordering visitors and residents away from its northern rim.

"Due to the advancing Dragon Bravo Fire within Grand Canyon National Park, all North Rim residents are now in 'GO' status and should evacuate the North Rim immediately," the National Park Service said in an X post on Friday afternoon (Jul 11).

The Dragon Bravo Fire, which was sparked by lightning and has been burning since Jul 4, was 61ha in size Friday evening and zero per cent contained, a US government incident report said.

Park Service staff had already cleared the North Rim, which is less popular with tourists than the South Rim, of some 500 visitors late Thursday.

Day-use access to the area was also closed due to a larger blaze called the White Sage Fire, which was burning outside the Grand Canyon National Park.

However, it was approaching Jacob Lake, Arizona, a small settlement known as the gateway to the North Rim.

About 4,441ha have been scorched by the White Sage Fire, which is zero per cent contained, according to authorities, who released images of large columns of smoke rising above the scrubby desert.

Jon Paxton, press officer for the Coconino County sheriff's office, told AFP that a hotel and some businesses had been emptied.

"Most of the folks we evacuated were campers," he said. "This area is high desert and mostly open forest for camping."