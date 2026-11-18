PARIS: After 13 years of waiting, including two delays and several leaks, the first gamers began playing Wednesday (Nov 18) the latest instalment of Grand Theft Auto, the most expensive - and among the most profitable - video game ever developed.

GTA VI becomes available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles at midnight Thursday in each region where it will be available.

That meant it launched first in New Zealand (Wednesday, 7pm Singapore time), with many players around the world changing their console location settings to be among the first to enter the new Vice City.

"I've been playing GTA for such a long time that the anticipation for this is crazy," Australian student Riley Fennel told AFP ahead of the launch.

Although Rockstar Games, the studio behind GTA, has not yet released advance unit sales figures, specialist firm Sensor Tower estimates they have already surpassed 15 million.

That would be more than US$1.5 billion in revenue before the game even came out, for a budget estimated at US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion, which would be unprecedented.

According to the British analytics firm Omdia, sales of GTA VI could reach US$3.2 billion by the end of the year.