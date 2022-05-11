Summer heatwave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: Report

SYDNEY: A prolonged summer heatwave in Australia left 91 per cent of the Great Barrier Reef's coral damaged by bleaching, according to a new government monitoring report.

It was the first time on record that the reef had suffered bleaching during a La Nina weather cycle, when temperatures would normally be expected to be cooler.

The Reef Snapshot report offered new detail on the damage caused by the fourth "mass bleaching" the world's largest coral reef system has experienced since 2016, which was first revealed in March.

"Climate change is escalating, and the Reef is already experiencing the consequences of this," the report warned.